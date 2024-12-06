Kirill Kaprizov News: Racks up three points in win

Kaprizov scored a goal on five shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

One of the helpers came on the power play. Kaprizov has actually had a bit of a quiet stretch with just two multi-point efforts over his last seven outings, but he's still racked up a fantastic four goals and five assists in that span. The 27-year-old winger is up to 17 tallies, 25 assists, 10 power-play points, 82 shots on net and a plus-21 rating over 25 contests. His 42 points puts him atop the league leaderboard.