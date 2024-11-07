Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov News: Shows off playmaking skills

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Kaprizov notched three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kaprizov helped out on three straight goals, including one on the power play, as the Wild took control of the game over the final two periods. The superstar winger had enjoyed a run of seven straight multi-point outings from Oct. 15-Nov. 1, but he was held off the scoresheet in each of the two games prior to Thursday. He's produced seven goals, 17 helpers, 36 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 13 appearances.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now