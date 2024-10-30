Kirill Kaprizov News: Sixth straight multi-point effort

Kaprizov recorded an empty-net goal and dished out two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Kaprizov came through when the Wild needed him the most, as he was involved in the team's third and fourth goals, courtesy of Frederick Gaudreau and Mats Zuccarello, respectively, before putting the nail on the coffin with an empty-netter in the final seconds of the contest. Kaprizov has been on an absolute tear and has recorded two or more points in six games in a row, tallying six goals and four assists in that span. Furthermore, Kaprizov has registered multi-point efforts in seven of his nine outings this season, and he's been one of the most productive forwards in the league over the first few weeks of the campaign.