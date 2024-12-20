Fantasy Hockey
Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov News: Slings helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Kaprizov notched an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to Utah.

Kaprizov has four goals and two assists during his current four-game point streak. The 27-year-old winger set up the opening tally by Mats Zuccarello, but that was all the Wild could muster against Karel Vejmelka in this contest. Kaprizov is up to 22 goals, 27 helpers, 112 shots on net and a plus-23 rating over 32 appearances this season. After missing the 100-point mark in the last two years following his breakout in 2021-22, Kaprizov is poised to return to that level in 2024-25.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
