Kirill Kaprizov News: Takes over NHL lead in points

Kaprizov scored twice, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-4 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Kaprizov's two goals came in the third period, which included an empty-netter to seal the win. He's rattled off a stunning seven straight multi-point efforts to vault into the NHL lead for points. The superstar winger has seven goals, 14 assists, six power-play points, 31 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 10 appearances. Kaprizov has been a clear top-20 player for a few years now, but this hot start has him in the early MVP conversation.