Kris Letang headshot

Kris Letang Injury: Unavailable against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 31, 2024 at 8:57am

Letang (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's road game against the Red Wings, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Letang was injured in Saturday's loss to the Islanders, as he was unable to suit up in Sunday's rematch against New York. He'll miss his second straight game Tuesday, and given that he's not skating, the right-shot blueliner's status for Friday's contest against Florida seems murky at best. Marcus Pettersson (lower body) might be able to return Tuesday in Detroit, which would help offset the loss of Letang.

