Kris Letang News: Assist in road loss

Letang dished out a helper and had four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

Despite the road loss, Letang remained active on the offensive end. With the assist, he has 19 points and 100 shots on goal this season. The 37-year-old defenseman has just three points throughout January and is off the pace to match his output of 51 points a season ago. Unless he can find a way to become a more integral part of the offense, he is likely to chalk the 2024-25 season as a year of regression. Letang's track record makes him a fantasy file to hold onto in all league formats, but there are likely stronger options on the waiver wire.