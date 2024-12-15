Kris Letang News: Finds twine Saturday

Letang scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Even though Letang endured a slow start to the campaign, the 37-year-old is showing he still has something left in the tank by cracking the scoresheet for the fourth game in a row -- and for the sixth time in Pittsburgh's last seven games. Letang has posted five goals and four assists in that stretch, with two of those goals coming on the power play and another being a shorthanded tally. With 15 points out of 29 games, Letang is undoubtedly trending in the right direction after being almost a non-factor in most fantasy formats during the first weeks of the campaign.