Kris Letang News: Gets on scoresheet with helper
Letang logged an assist, six shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.
Letang snapped a six-game point drought, which came after he registered a point in three straight contests early on. The 37-year-old's defense has been lacking this year as well -- he has a minus-8 rating and just eight blocked shots over 11 appearances. Letang has added four points, 27 shots on net, 20 hits and eight PIM. He's still on the top power-play unit, but with the Penguins struggling in their own zone, there's less upside in Letang's game than there has been in previous years.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now