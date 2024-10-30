Kris Letang News: Gets on scoresheet with helper

Letang logged an assist, six shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Letang snapped a six-game point drought, which came after he registered a point in three straight contests early on. The 37-year-old's defense has been lacking this year as well -- he has a minus-8 rating and just eight blocked shots over 11 appearances. Letang has added four points, 27 shots on net, 20 hits and eight PIM. He's still on the top power-play unit, but with the Penguins struggling in their own zone, there's less upside in Letang's game than there has been in previous years.