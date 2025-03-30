Fantasy Hockey
Kurtis MacDermid headshot

Kurtis MacDermid News: Crowded out of lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

MacDermid has played in just two of the Devils' last 22 games after being scratched Saturday versus the Wild.

MacDermid doesn't stand much of a chance at getting playing time unless the Devils rest their regulars once they clinch a playoff spot. The 31-year-old is one of 15 healthy forwards on the roster, and Cody Glass (undisclosed) is day-to-day. MacDermid has not recorded a point in 22 appearances, adding 23 PIM and 38 hits while averaging just 5:40 of ice time per game as an old-school enforcer.

Kurtis MacDermid
New Jersey Devils
