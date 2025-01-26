Kyle Connor News: Racks up three points in win

Connor scored a goal on three shots and added two power-play assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Connor had gone minus-7 with eight shots on net during a four-game point drought that started with the Jets' previous game versus the Flames on Jan. 18. That was just his fourth multi-game slump all season. Connor has generally been one of the most consistent forwards in the league this season, earning 27 goals, 36 helpers, 162 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across 51 appearances. He's already surpassed his 65-game point total from the 2023-24 regular season (61), and he's in a great position to top his career-high 93 points from 2021-22.