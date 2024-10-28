Kyle Connor News: Season-opening streak at 9 games

Connor scored twice and added two assists in a 6-4 loss to Toronto on Monday.

Both goals came on the power play. Connor sits in a three-way tie with Mikko Rantanen and Nikita Kucherov for eighth on the NHL scoring list with 14 points (nine games). His eight goals are one shy of the NHL lead, held by Nico Hischier. Connor has tallied in every Winnipeg game this season, and he has propelled the Jets to an 8-1-0 start to the year. The 27-year-old is a fantasy juggernaut right now, and with this start, another 90-plus point season could be in the cards, health willing.