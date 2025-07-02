Kyle Keyser News: Back in North America

Keyser signed a one-year minor-league contract with AHL Colorado on Wednesday.

Keyser played with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL last year, struggling to a 3.61 GAA and .896 save percentage over 13 games. He previously logged five seasons of AHL experience with Providence. While unlikely, if Keyser plays well with the Eagles, the Avalanche may be interested in giving him a two-way contract down the line.