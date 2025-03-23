Fantasy Hockey
Kyle MacLean

Kyle MacLean News: Scores in Saturday's defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

MacLean potted a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Calgary.

MacLean cleaned up a Maxim Tsyplakov rebound late in the third period to give New York the lead, but would Calgary tie the score just 29 seconds later. MacLean had been held off the scoresheet in 11 consecutive games prior to Saturday. He has matched his production from a season ago with four goals and nine points across 68 games in 2024-25. He's added 55 shots on goal, 85 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-9 rating while centering the fourth line.

