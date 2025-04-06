Kyle MacLean News: Supplies pair of helpers Sunday

MacLean recorded two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

MacLean earned his first multi-point effort of the season by assisting on both of linemate Marc Gatcomb's tallies in the contest. The 25-year-old MacLean also snapped a six-game point drought. He's served in a fourth-line role throughout 2024-25, earning four goals, seven assists, 56 shots on net, 101 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 75 appearances. That's just a little better than his nine-point showing as a rookie over 32 games in 2023-24, though offense has been hard to come by for many of the Islanders' players.