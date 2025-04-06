Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle MacLean headshot

Kyle MacLean News: Supplies pair of helpers Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

MacLean recorded two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

MacLean earned his first multi-point effort of the season by assisting on both of linemate Marc Gatcomb's tallies in the contest. The 25-year-old MacLean also snapped a six-game point drought. He's served in a fourth-line role throughout 2024-25, earning four goals, seven assists, 56 shots on net, 101 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 75 appearances. That's just a little better than his nine-point showing as a rookie over 32 games in 2023-24, though offense has been hard to come by for many of the Islanders' players.

Kyle MacLean
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now