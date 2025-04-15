Landon Slaggert News: Picks up assist

Slaggert notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Slaggert has played in every game since Jan. 28, but he's mainly been limited to bottom-six minutes. He hasn't done much with his time, earning six points, although three of them (all assists) have come over seven contests in April. The 22-year-old has added 34 shots on net, 22 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-6 rating. The Blackhawks have plenty of forward prospects to evaluate in the coming years, so Slaggert's peak may be as a bottom-six forward unless his scoring touch improves.