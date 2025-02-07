NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are five games on the NHL slate Friday. Pittsburgh visits the Rangers, Winnipeg hosts the Islanders, Nashville plays in Chicago, Colorado travels to Edmonton and LA entertains Dallas. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. PIT ($8,300): Shesterkin snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday by beating Boston. He's been inconsistent at times this season, but has a chance to do well on Friday against a Penguins offense only generating 2.87 goals per game.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. NYI ($8,100): Hellebuyck continues to shine as the NHL's top netminder at 33-7-2 with six shutouts, a 2.04 GAA and .925 save percentage. He's also won his last five starts and will face an Islanders team ranked 26th in offense.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Artturi Lehkonen, COL at EDM ($5,600): Lehkonen is having his best season as a goal scorer with 22. He's notched nine points from his last 10 outings, and should pick up his power-play tally (only two so far) skating on Colorado's top unit.

Jeff Skinner, EDM vs. COL ($4,000): Skinner moved up to the second line Wednesday joining Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin, and the move paid immediate dividends with a goal and assist. As long as he sticks in the top-six, he'll carry enough fantasy upside while coming in at a low salary.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Jets vs. Islanders

Kyle Connor (W - $7,300), Mark Scheifele (W - $5,800), Gabriel Vilardi (C - $5,500)

The Jets' top trio may be expensive, but they're worth it as one of the league's best lines. All three are on pace to break career-highs in points with Connor posting 67, Scheifele at 61, and Vilardi with 49. They should perform well at home Friday, yet will be going up against Ilya Sorokin and his seven-game winning streak with a 1.16 GAA and .960 save percentage.

Blackhawks vs. Predators

Landon Slaggert (W - $3,500), Connor Bedard (C - $6,600), Ryan Donato (W - $3,600)

Bedard has registered 15 goals and 31 assists, including six and 15 on the man-advantage. He's also produced 31 points over his last 32 games. Slaggert has potted two goals in four games since being recalled, having replacing the departed Taylor Hall in the lineup. Donato is enjoying a career year with 16 goals and 16 assists, with eight of those points coming in his last eight appearances.

DEFENSEMEN

Drew Doughty, LA vs. DAL ($4,300): Doughty has recorded one assist in four games since returning from an ankle injury that cost him the first 47 games and has gone right back to quarterbacking the top power play. He's posted nine shots, so it's only a matter of time before he breaks out offensively as he's coming off back-to-back 50-plus point campaigns.

Tony DeAngelo, NYI vs. WPG ($5,500): DeAngelo has taken over from the injured Noah Dobson (lower body) as the Isles' top offensive blueline threat. He's riding a three-game scoring streak with four points overall since joining the club. DeAngelo also leads the line on the top man-advantage, though hasn't picked up a point there as of yet.

