Lars Eller News: Tallies in chaotic win

Eller scored a goal in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Eller picked up his first point in four games since he returned from an illness that cost him four contests. He played at right wing rather than center amid a middle-six shuffle that also saw Connor McMichael land on the third line. Eller is up to 14 points, 52 shots on net, 30 hits, 18 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 37 appearances between the Capitals and the Penguins this season. Barring a significant number of injuries, he's unlikely to play above the third line.