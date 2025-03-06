Laurent Brossoit Injury: Not expected to play this season
Brossoit (knee) is not expected to play this season, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Brossoit has been battling a knee injury that required surgery in November, which followed a previous surgery to address a torn meniscus in August. The 31-year-old looks to have lost the whole season at this point, though the Blackhawks are not hurting for goaltenders after acquiring Spencer Knight in a trade that sent Seth Jones to the Panthers. Brossoit is under contract for 2025-26, but he may end up in the minors since both Petr Mrazek and Knight are also under contract.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now