Laurent Brossoit Injury: Will miss at least three more games

Brossoit (knee) won't join the Blackhawks before the end of their current road trip, which still includes games in San Jose on Thursday, Los Angeles on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Wednesday.

Brossoit hasn't yet played for Chicago in 2024-25. When he is healthy enough to return, Arvid Soderblom might be reassigned to the minors, but it's also possible that the Blackhawks will carry three goaltenders. Either way, Petr Mrazek would likely continue to get the majority of Chicago's starts.