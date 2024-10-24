Laurent Brossoit Injury: Won't travel with team

Head coach Luke Richardson said Thursday that Brossoit (knee) won't travel with the Blackhawks for the start of their upcoming road trip, which begins Saturday in Dallas, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

While Brossoit won't be with the team for the start of the road trip, Richardson said that the goalie could join the Blackhawks in San Jose ahead of their Oct. 31 matchup against the Sharks since Chicago will have more practice time at that point. While the 31-year-old appears to be trending toward a return, he still seems to be at least a week or two away from returning to game action.