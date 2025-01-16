Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leevi Merilainen headshot

Leevi Merilainen News: Between pipes against Caps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Merilainen will tend the twine for Thursday's home matchup with Washington, Graeme Nichols of The Hockey News reports.

Merilainen will make his fourth consecutive start after posting an impressive 3-0-0 record, 0.67 GAA and two shutouts in his previous three tilts. With the 22-year-old backstop going Thursday, the team could decide to give Anton Forsberg the first game of a back-to-back against the Bruins on Saturday while saving Merilainen to face New Jersey on Sunday. Either way, Merilainen should continue to see plenty of starts moving forward given his strong level of play.

Leevi Merilainen
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now