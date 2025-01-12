Leevi Merilainen News: Collects first career shutout

Merilainen made 29 saves in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

Ottawa scored three times in the first period, so the only real suspense in the game came from whether Merilainen would be able to secure his first NHL shutout. The 22-year-old has played well overall since making his season debut in late December, going 3-2-0 in five outings with a 2.42 GAA and .911 save percentage, and with Linus Ullmark (back) still lacking a timeline for his return, Merilainen should continue splitting the workload in the crease with Anton Forsberg for the Sens.