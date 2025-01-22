Leevi Merilainen News: Gets pulled Tuesday

Merilainen stopped 14 of 16 shots before being pulled in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Rangers.

Merilainen allowed two goals on 16 shots before he was replaced by Anton Forsberg at the 4:59 mark of the second period. This was Merilainen's first loss in regulation since Jan. 2, when he gave up four goals in a 4-2 loss to the Stars. The 22-year-old netminder has been relatively effective as the Senators' No. 1 goaltender in recent weeks. He's gone 4-2-1 with a 2.17 GAA and a .920 save percentage across seven appearances in January, although it's worth noting that he owns the starting role since Linus Ullmark remains sidelined with a back injury.