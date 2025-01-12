Leevi Merilainen News: Wins again Sunday
Merilainen stopped 24 of 26 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Stars.
Merilainen started both halves of a back-to-back this weekend and won both games. It's telling that the Senators trusted a 22-year-old goalie, making just his eighth career appearance, more than Anton Forsberg despite the crowded part of the schedule. Merilainen has delivered when called upon this season, going 4-2-0 with a 2.34 GAA and a .913 save percentage while often facing moderately tough opponents. This was also his first home outing in 2024-25. The Senators have not revealed their goaltending plans for Tuesday's road game versus the Islanders at this time.
