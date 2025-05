Hameenaho inked a three-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Thursday, per Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

The Devils selected Hameenaho with the 58th pick in the 2023 Draft. He had 20 goals and 51 points in 58 regular-season games with Assat Pori of the SM-liiga and will cross the pond to play in North America in time for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.