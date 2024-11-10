Leo Carlsson News: Lights lamp in Sunday's win

Carlsson scored a goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Carlsson ended a four-game slump with his tally midway through the third period, which ended up being the game-winner. The 19-year-old center has had to deal with frequent changes in linemates as head coach Greg Cronin looks for combinations to spark an offense that has scored three or more goals just five times in 14 contests. Carlsson is at five tallies, two assists, 26 shots on net and a minus-3 rating this season, and he should continue to be a fixture in the top six and on the power play.