Leo Carlsson News: Nets power-play marker
Carlsson scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
Carlsson opened the scoring at 14:05 of the first period. The center has four goals, including two on the power play, as well as two assists, 18 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through nine appearances. Carlsson may not yet be a point-per-game threat, but he's providing decent offense from a top-line role in his second campaign. Given that he was liked more for his playmaking when he was drafted, there's more offense to unlock here.
