Leo Carlsson News: Records pair of assists

Carlsson posted two assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 6-4 win over the Red Wings.

Carlsson picked up his second multi-point effort in this contest. He has three points over his last three contests, bouncing back from a four-game slump before that. The 19-year-old center is up to nine points (three on the power play), 26 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 16 outings in a top-six role. Carlsson should be able to grow his offense over the course of the season, though the Ducks have struggled to score as a team, so that could limit his upside slightly.