Leo Carlsson News: Scores game-winner on power play

Carlsson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Carlsson's tally restored the Ducks' lead just 41 seconds after Mikael Granlund tied the score at 1-1. The 19-year-old Carlsson had a quiet first two games this season, but he's since picked up three goals and an assist over his last four outings. His tally Tuesday was his first power-play point and second game-winning goal of the young campaign. He's added 14 shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while playing on the Ducks' top line.