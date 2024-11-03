Leon Draisaitl News: Another three-point effort in win

Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Draisaitl opened the scoring 20 seconds into the game and helped out on goals by Zach Hyman (power play) and Mattias Janmark (empty net) in the third period. This was Draisaitl's third three-point effort over his last four games. He's admirably filling the void created by Connor McDavid's absence due to an ankle injury. Draisaitl is up to nine goals, 16 points (three on the power play), 32 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 12 contests.