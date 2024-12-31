Leon Draisaitl News: Deposits empty-netter

Draisaitl scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Draisiatl is up to a league-leading 27 goals, 10 of which he scored over 13 games in December. The 29-year-old has added 14 assists during his 12-game point streak -- the last time he was silenced was Dec. 3 in a shutout loss to the Golden Knights. Draisiatl also ranks second in the league in points (56), trailing only Nathan MacKinnon (61). Draisaitl has added 112 shots on net, a plus-20 rating and 10 PIM through 37 appearances. He's on pace to exceed his regular-season haul of 41 goals and 106 points from 2023-24.