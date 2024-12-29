Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl News: NHL's top sniper scores twice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 10:17pm

Draisaitl scored two power-play goals in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Anaheim.

Draisaitl is on absolute tear in December, racking up nine goals and 23 points during his 11-game point streak. The German native has generated multi-point performances in eight of those 11 contests. The superstar forward hasn't been held off the scoresheet since Dec. 3. Draisaitl trails only Nathan MacKinnon (60) for the league lead in points. The 29-year-old Draisaitl is on pace for 125 points in 2024-25, and he'd need 129 to set a new career high.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now