Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl News: Sets up game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Draisaitl logged an assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 1-0 win overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Draisaitl spent most of the game centering his own line after playing alongside Connor McDavid for the majority of the first four games of the second round. The switch paid off, as Draisaitl set up Kasperi Kapanen 7:19 into overtime for the game-winning and series-clinching goal. Draisaitl is up to 16 points, 33 shots on net, 12 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 11 playoff contests. He's been held off the scoresheet just twice this postseason.

