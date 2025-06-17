Leon Draisaitl News: Shut down in Game 6 loss

Draisaitl had four hits, two blocks and a minus-4 rating Tuesday in a 5-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 6.

He had no shots. Draisaitl and Connor McDavid were absolutely smothered by the tough checking Panthers. The two Oilers finished at the top of the postseason scoring list with 33 points, but that's small consolation when the Cup was handed to the Panthers instead of the Oilers for the second consecutive season.