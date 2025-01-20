Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Liam Ohgren headshot

Liam Ohgren News: Records two assists vs. Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Ohgren recorded two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in 9:04 of ice time during Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Ohgren posted a minus-4 rating Saturday against Nashville in his return to NHL action, but he was much more effective Monday while getting on the scoresheet for the first time in 10 NHL appearances this year. The 20-year-old recorded his first helper on a first-period tally by Jake Middleton and also helped out on the game-winning goal by Yakov Trenin in the third period. Despite his solid performance against Colorado, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ohgren lose his spot on the NHL roster once the Wild get closer to full health.

Liam Ohgren
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now