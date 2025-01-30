Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark Injury: Not yet ready to suit up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Ullmark (back) won't be available to serve as a backup for Thursday's home game against the Capitals, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark remains on long-term injured reserve due to his back injury, but he was working in a net during Thursday's morning skate, fueling speculation that he'd be cleared to serve as Anton Forsberg's backup. However, Ullmark will require at least one more game on the shelf, while Leevi Merilainen will serve as the No. 2 netminder against Washington. Ullmark's next chance to suit up will be at home against Minnesota on Saturday.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now