Linus Ullmark Injury: Not yet ready to suit up

Ullmark (back) won't be available to serve as a backup for Thursday's home game against the Capitals, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark remains on long-term injured reserve due to his back injury, but he was working in a net during Thursday's morning skate, fueling speculation that he'd be cleared to serve as Anton Forsberg's backup. However, Ullmark will require at least one more game on the shelf, while Leevi Merilainen will serve as the No. 2 netminder against Washington. Ullmark's next chance to suit up will be at home against Minnesota on Saturday.