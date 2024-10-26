Linus Ullmark News: Gives up five goals in return

Ullmark stopped 22 of 27 shots in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights. The sixth goal was an empty-netter with 1:46 left in the third period.

Ullmark returned to the Senators' crease following a four-game absence due to a strain, but the 31-year-old netminder had a rough return between the pipes and suffered a second straight defeat. He's posted a save percentage below the .850 mark in his last two appearances, so this is far from the start of the season Ullmark would've wanted. His next chance to bounce back will come against the Avalanche on Sunday, though it's unclear if he'll get the start.