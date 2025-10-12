The Senators never led in the game, as the Panthers struck twice in the first 10 minutes of the first period and never looked back. Ullmark has had a shaky beginning to the season despite a 1-1 record, giving up 10 goals on 52 shots, but road starts against the Lightning as well as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs is about as tough a slate as a goalie could face. The 32-year-old's 2.72 GAA and .909 save percentage from 2024-25 offer a better reflection of his capabilities behind the Ottawa defense.