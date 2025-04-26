Linus Ullmark News: Tending twine Saturday

Ullmark will guard the home goal in Game 4 versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark has allowed 12 goals on 65 shots (.815 save percentage) over the first three games of the series, losing all three. He'll be back in between the pipes for a must-win Game 4 as the Senators look to avoid being the only team swept out of the first round. The Senators have yet to score more than two goals in any playoff game against Toronto during this series.