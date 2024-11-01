Linus Ullmark News: Yields two goals in loss

Ullmark stopped 16 of 18 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

That's a tough-luck loss -- the Senators had 41 shots on net but only put one puck past Igor Shesterkin at the other end. Ullmark has allowed two or fewer goals in three of his five starts, but this was the first time he took a loss this year despite such an effort. He's now at a 2-3-0 with a 2.62 GAA and a .902 save percentage over six games (five starts). The Senators are back at home Saturday to face the Kraken. Anton Forsberg should be penciled in for that start since Ullmark is just over a week removed from recovering from a muscle strain, but his light workload Friday could allow him to start back-to-back contests.