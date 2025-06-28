LJ Mooney News: Upside play for Habs

Mooney was the 113th overall pick by Montreal in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A cousin of Utah's Logan Cooley, Mooney seems like the ultimate high-risk/high-reward prospect. His play this season for the US NTDP was uneven and his stock is down from where it was a year ago. Mooney is a top six offensive talent, but some scouts are worried his game won't translate to the next level. He's severely undersized at 5-foot-7 and about 160 pounds, and although he's willing to battle hard to generate scoring chances, you have to be an exceptionally talented offensive player to succeed in the NHL at that size. Mooney won't be heading to the University of Minnesota until the fall of 2026, so it's going to be a while before we get a better read on his long-term potential.