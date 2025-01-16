Fantasy Hockey
Logan Cooley headshot

Logan Cooley News: Buries power-play tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Cooley scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Cooley continues to be steady on offense. This was his third straight game with a point, and he has six goals and four assists over 13 contests since his last multi-point effort. The 20-year-old center is up to 13 goals, 38 points (14 on the power play), 90 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-1 rating through 44 contests. Cooley should be on most fantasy rosters by now, especially since his move to the top line over the last week.

Logan Cooley
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
