Logan Cooley News: Buries power-play tally
Cooley scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.
Cooley continues to be steady on offense. This was his third straight game with a point, and he has six goals and four assists over 13 contests since his last multi-point effort. The 20-year-old center is up to 13 goals, 38 points (14 on the power play), 90 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-1 rating through 44 contests. Cooley should be on most fantasy rosters by now, especially since his move to the top line over the last week.
