Logan Cooley News: Deals power-play helper

Cooley logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Cooley saw a five-game point streak end Monday, but he was right back on the scoresheet following the holiday break. He's been a regular in the scoring department over the last month-plus, racking up five goals and 14 helpers over 16 contests dating back to Nov. 23. The second-year center is up to 31 points (10 on the power play), 67 shots on net, 29 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 35 appearances this season.