Logan Cooley News: Finally gets first goal of season

Cooley scored a goal in a 3-2 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday.

Cooley redirected Michael Kesselring's shot at the top of the crease for his first goal of 2024-25. The 20-year-old Cooley had three shots to bring him up to 17. After a 20-goal and 44-point performance across 82 regular-season appearances in 2023-24, Cooley is finally finding his edges and has delivered seven points (one goal, six assists) through nine outings this campaign. He's firmly ensconced in the second-line center role for Utah and is getting solid power-play time. Cooley could be a 60-plus point player this season.