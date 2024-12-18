Logan Cooley News: Provides two assists Wednesday

Cooley notched a pair of assists and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Cooley has earned two assists in three straight contests. He played a key role in Utah's comeback Wednesday, helping out on a Dylan Guenther power-play tally to tie the game before feeding Mikhail Sergachev on a 2-on-1 in overtime to win it. Playmaking is Cooley's best asset, and he's now at seven goals and 21 helpers through 31 games this season. He's added 63 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-13 rating while filling a second-line role.