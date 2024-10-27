Logan Mailloux News: Reduced TOI in win

Mailloux blocked two shots over a season-low 11:27 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Mailloux opened the game partnered with No. 1 defenseman Mike Matheson but was on ice for just 13 total shifts and saw his TOI reduced by eight minutes compared to his previous outing, a 7-2 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday. The young blueliner had a rough night against New York, finishing with a minus-3 that included letting up on a puck that he perceived was icing but turned into a Rangers' goal. Montreal is dealing with a pair of injuries on the blue line, so Mailloux was given the opportunity to learn from his mistakes and should remain on the active roster until either Justin Barron (upper body) or Kaiden Guhle (upper body) return.