Logan Stanley Injury: Not playing Sunday

Stanley (undisclosed) won't play against Dallas on Sunday in Game 3, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Despite participating in pregame warmups ahead of Game 3, Stanley will miss his fourth straight outing. He hasn't earned a point in five appearances this postseason while posting one shot on goal, six blocked shots, 10 hits and 42 PIM. Once healthy, Stanley could sit if the Jets want to keep playing Haydn Fleury instead.