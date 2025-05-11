Fantasy Hockey
Logan Stanley

Logan Stanley Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Stanley (undisclosed) won't play against Dallas on Sunday in Game 3, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Despite participating in pregame warmups ahead of Game 3, Stanley will miss his fourth straight outing. He hasn't earned a point in five appearances this postseason while posting one shot on goal, six blocked shots, 10 hits and 42 PIM. Once healthy, Stanley could sit if the Jets want to keep playing Haydn Fleury instead.

Logan Stanley
Winnipeg Jets
