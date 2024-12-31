Logan Stanley News: Assists in three straight games

Stanley logged an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Stanley has logged a helper in three straight games since he returned from missing two contests due to a lower-body injury. He's been thrust into a top-four role as injuries pile up on the Jets' blue line -- Haydn Fleury (lower body) and Dylan Samberg (foot) are out, and Dylan DeMelo (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's game early. Stanley could see a little more offense as long as he plays in a larger role, but it likely won't be a sizeable gain since he doesn't see power-play time. The big blueliner has seven points, 13 shots on net, 28 hits, 39 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 25 outings this season.