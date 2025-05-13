Logan Stanley News: Healthy scratch Tuesday

Stanley has moved past his undisclosed injury but will be a healthy scratch against the Stars on Tuesday in Game 4, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Stanley took the ice for pregame warmups prior to Game 3 on Sunday but didn't end up playing. He last suited up against the Blues in Game 6 of the first round. Haydn Fleury will continue to fill a third-pairing role alongside Colin Miller on Tuesday.